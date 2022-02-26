Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

AVGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AVGR opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

