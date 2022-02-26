Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
AVGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
AVGR opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.