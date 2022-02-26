Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 314,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,946. Avient has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

