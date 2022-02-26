Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $19,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.