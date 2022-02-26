Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $44.93 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.