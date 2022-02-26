Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.
Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
