AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

AOCIF stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

