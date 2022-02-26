Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.15 on Friday. Aurora Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $136.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

