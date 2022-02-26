Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

