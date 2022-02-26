Atria Investments LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 38.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $191.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.26. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

