Atria Investments LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.12.

SNAP stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

