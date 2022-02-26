Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,545 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,509,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

