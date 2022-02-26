AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 23.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

