AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £100 ($136.00) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($156.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,995 ($122.33) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The firm has a market cap of £139.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,550.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,612.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,623.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.98) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.