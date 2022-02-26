Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

ASB opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

