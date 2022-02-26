Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

ASPN opened at $29.51 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

