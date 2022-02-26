ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.