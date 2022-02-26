Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

AHH opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

