Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €146.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from €145.00 ($164.77) to €146.00 ($165.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARKAY. Barclays increased their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Arkema has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

