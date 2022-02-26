Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

