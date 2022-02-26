Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

