Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.90 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.