Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 12725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11.
About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
