Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 12725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

