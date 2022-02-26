Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.86. 245,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.