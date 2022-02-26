Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 4%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 162,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 140,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Energetics (AERG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.