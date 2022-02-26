Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 4%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 162,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 140,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

