AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 3,146,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

