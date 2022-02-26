AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Barclays

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,448,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

