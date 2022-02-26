Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AIRC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 535,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 170,487 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

