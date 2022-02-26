Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Ann Sperling Acquires 758 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIRC stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

