ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $437.00 to $389.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANSS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

ANSS stock opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $278.22 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average of $365.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

