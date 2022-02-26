Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $463.86 million, a PE ratio of -78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

