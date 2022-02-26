Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NYSE:BUD traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 2,422,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,026. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

