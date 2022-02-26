Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 65,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

