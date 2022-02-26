Analyzing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37% Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01%

This table compares Dynatronics and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.09 8.10 Axonics $111.54 million 23.69 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -31.19

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.58%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Axonics.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Axonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

