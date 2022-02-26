Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $226.33

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

