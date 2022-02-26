Analysts Set Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT at $142.80

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

A number of analysts have commented on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

QDEL opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 45.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 15.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 147.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

