Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

