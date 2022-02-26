Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.83 on Thursday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

