Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

