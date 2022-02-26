Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 29,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $879.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

