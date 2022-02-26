Analysts Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to report $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 387,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,355. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

