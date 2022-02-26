Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,292. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.