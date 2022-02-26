Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Curis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. 1,456,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,719. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Curis by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

