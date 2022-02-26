Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

