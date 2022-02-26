Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.07. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

