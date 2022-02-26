Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $21.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.