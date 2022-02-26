Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $162.12. 2,741,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,388. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

