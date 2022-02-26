Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Down 0.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

