Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

