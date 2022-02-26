Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 115,228 shares valued at $6,963,368. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

