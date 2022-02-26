Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.76 on Friday, reaching $227.03. 3,557,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

